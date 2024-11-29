LUN8, the K-pop boy group from South Korea, made its first-ever visit to India for a highly-anticipated performance as a part of the All India K-pop Contest in New Delhi. The young team's stage was everything we imagined it to be! A brief but energized performance from the members made the crowd of thousands cheer to their loudest possible octaves, with love confessions on placards popping up amidst phone torch lights and demands for completing their cheek hearts.

Comprising Chael, Jin Su, Takuma, Jun Woo, Ian, Do Hyun, Ji Eun Ho, and Eun Seop, the group made their idol debut on 15 June 2023 with extended play Continue? and have followed it up with two more mini-album drops this year, alongside a Japanese release. For their first feel of India, the group performed at the finale round of the All India K-pop Contest sans the youngest member Eun Seop who recently took his CSATs. With a collection of their hits and fan favorites including their latest release WHIP, the group brought the audience alive, screaming in support of them.

With an opener set and a closing gig in place, the show seemed to be made for LUN8's fans who left no moment calm as the boys threw out finger hearts and waves at their LUV8s. It seemed that the members themselves had a jolly time watching some herd and trying local delicacies.

LUN8’s First Trip to India: Spend a Day with K-pop Idols

Curious about their debut performance in India, we joined the group for a tell-all about their experience in this pilot release of ‘Spend a day with LUN8 on their first visit to India’. Read more below.

Nov 22, 12:45 pm: Leaving Seoul

LUN8: It’s our first time visiting India so we were both very excited but also nervous at the same time, but as soon as we departed from South Korea, the excitement only grew with the thought of finally meeting our Indian LUV8s face-to-face for the first time.

Nov 22, 6:20 pm: Touchdown in India

LUN8: Once we landed at the Delhi airport the sky was dim and there was a slight fog embracing us- the overall atmosphere was very nice. We were wearing T-shirts with an outer layer and it was perfect for the weather that welcomed us to India. We felt so happy and grateful, thinking about finally meeting the LUV8s in India and being warmly welcomed by so many people.

Nov 22, 8 pm: First look at India

LUN8: We were truly amazed by India’s architecture; the buildings were so beautiful that we couldn’t help but admire them. It made us think that we must come back for a trip next time!

Nov 23, 12 pm: Trying Indian food

Chael: I’ve eaten curry and naan and they were so good, especially the bread. I’ve really come to like it on this trip. There was not a dish I didn’t enjoy.

Takuma: I’ve liked curry since I was a kid, so getting to eat it in India was an amazing experience! Eating curry with naan just adds to the experience. So good!

Do Hyun: India is famous for its curry, so when we went to eat out I had to order it. In South Korea, curry is usually eaten with rice, but the combination of Butter Chicken curry and naan bread was so unique and absolutely delicious!

Nov 23, 1 pm: Arrival at the venue and meeting Indian fans

Jin Su: When we arrived at the venue of the All India K-Pop Contest, we saw the contestants who were participating in the rehearsal that was taking place, that made me look forward to seeing their performances even more!

Takuma: It felt like a space where you could truly feel the love for K-pop just by looking around. As someone who loves K-pop myself, I had so much fun, and thanks to LUV8's support, my first performance in India has become a wonderful memory!

Jun Woo: I thought the passion and energy were truly incredible. Thanks to the LUV8s in India, my heart was also filled with excitement, and I want to repay that with amazing stages and music in the future.

Ian: We were on standby for our performance behind the stage, but I vividly remember our fans spotting us and waving their hands to greet us. I was so excited because so many fans actually came to the venue to see us performing live.

Ji Eun Ho: I remember the loud cheers from our Indian fans while we were performing. Also, while watching the participants of the contest covering K-pop songs, I found myself amazed that K-pop is loved in such distant places as India. Also, the performances were really cool!

Nov 23, 5:20 pm: Performance

Chael: I was really nervous at the very beginning to the extent that my mind went blank, but as soon as I heard the loud cheers from our fans, all the nervousness seemingly turned into excitement making the performance remain a thrilling memory.

Nov 23, 8 pm: Departure to South Korea

Do Hyun: It was our very first visit to India and although we have wrapped up our schedule, it will remain an amazing memory. And because of it, when we have the opportunity to go on a world tour, we will make sure to go back to India with our own concert.

LUN8's Plans for future visits

Jin Su: I love looking at the ocean, so if I get the opportunity I would love to drive down Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Chael: I’d love to visit the Taj Mahal as I want to learn more about the representative cultural landmarks of India.

Jun Woo: Even though we did visit India, because of our packed schedule we weren’t really able to explore, so I want to go visit New Delhi one more time and do some sightseeing. Something that I want to do the most when I’m back in India, is enjoying our performance with our fans.

LUN8's Message for fans

LUN8: We’re grateful to the fans who cheer for us even from afar, and we’re so happy that through our activities, we can meet LUV8s from all around the world! We will continue to work hard and move forward as LUN8 so that we can enjoy the stage together with LUV8s all over the world. Thank you always, and we love you!

