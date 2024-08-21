Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young’s Crash gets renewed for season 2, to return with ‘diverse episodes and upgraded car action’

Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young's recent crime comedy, Crash, charmed viewers with its unique blend of traffic-related crime and humor. To delight fans even more, the production company has revealed that a second season is on the way. The original writer, Oh Soo Jin, and director, Park Joo Won, will be back to lead the charge for season 2.

On August 21, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Herald Pop reported that the production house behind Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young’s Crash has confirmed that they have renewed the comedy crime K-drama for season 2.

According to AStory, Crash 2’s production has been confirmed, and the processes for the next steps have begun. Crash garnered immense unprecedented praise and applause for its fresh concept. It was the first ever crime comedy K-drama with a focus on Traffic Crime Investigations (TCI) which the TCI team used to catch criminals on the road.

Crash season 1 premiered earlier this year on May 13, 2024, with a 12-episode run. Crash went on to become the 2nd highest-rated ENA K-drama by showing a rising curve in viewership ratings throughout its entire run while ending on an all-time rise of 6.6%.

The production company confirmed that the Crash season 1 writer Oh Soo Jin and director Park Joo Won will be returning to hail Crash 2 as well.

Advertisement

Talking about Crash 2, Oh Soo Jin noted that season 2 aims to tell the colorful stories of the Namsang Police Station while the chemistry between the TCI team will also be revealed in detail. The writer confirmed Crash season 2 will focus on more diverse traffic crime cases.

Director Park Joo Won also hoped that the fans would support Crash 2 and they would work hard to make the new season a long-running Korean-style investigation drama with more “diverse episodes and upgraded car action”.

Talking about Crash 2 AStory also said that since the last season ended on TCI teams’s National Police Agency being upgraded to National Investigation Headquarters they plan to bring much larger unseen cases, car action, and storyline.

Meanwhile, it has not yet been confirmed if the old cast Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, and others will return to reprise their roles.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young starrer Crash to premiere soon; know release date, where to watch, cast, and more