EXCLUSIVE: Mahreen Khan opens up on chat show Candid Yaari; Reveals the inspiration behind it

Mahreen Khan invited celebrities on her show who reveals the unknown side of their life to fans. It is a super hit chat show.

Mahreen Khan is grabbing headlines after her chat show Candid Yaari became a super hit. The chat show welcomes celebrities from the entertainment industry who reveal secrets about their personal lives. Till now two seasons of the show have been released and many popular actors have graced it. Right from Nikki Tamboli to Arjun Bijlani and others, are seen on the show talking about their unknown side of life. Overwhelmed by the viewers’ response, she has thanked everyone for their love and support.

Talking about what set Candid Yaari apart from the rest, she said, “The concept is inspired from Vogue’s ‘73 Questions’. It’s like an on-the-go sort of a candid chat show that allows the stars to unwind and have fun. The idea is to ask different questions to actors, who, in return, are expected to reveal unknown facts about their personal lives and share their perspective on the entertainment industry and the people that surround them.” To note, she had formed her PR agency and production house in 2019 and started making short films, ad films, and creating content for designers and brands.

She had hosted stars like Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Ehsaas Channa, Tanuj Virwani, Akshay Oberoi, Vivek Dahiya, Chhavi Mittal, among others. But the show stopped due to the lockdown last year. The show resumed this year again and Nikki Tamboli, Prince Narula, Adaa Khan, Kashmera Shah and Karna Kundrra were featured.

“Things were going good better till this pandemic changed the course of our lives. It hit us hard and also made us take a break, introspect. The second wave was far more devastating than the first. This pandemic has changed things in more ways than one. In May, I lost Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, also a known actor, to Covid. He was like a father figure and my family in Mumbai,” she added. She is also a successful model.

Also Read: Do you know which city has Nikki Tamboli’s heart? Read inside

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×