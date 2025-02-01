Justin Timberlake on Convincing Beyoncé for 'SNL' Sketch "She Was Very Hesitant"

More than 15 years later, Beyoncé’s Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) remains one of her most celebrated songs—and so does the hilarious SNL sketch it inspired. Justin Timberlake recently opened up about how he convinced the superstar to take part in the 2008 parody, despite her initial reluctance.

In the new documentary Ladies & Gentleman… 50 Years of SNL Music, Timberlake shared how the idea came about. Andy Samberg approached him, saying, “Bobby Moynihan has this great idea for a sketch about you, me, and him being Beyoncé’s background dancers that never made the cut.” Timberlake was immediately on board. “I was like, ‘Full leotard?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘This is too funny. We have to do this.’”

However, getting Beyoncé to agree was no easy task. “She was very polite about it, but she was very hesitant. And when I say hesitant, I mean like, she was not having it,” Timberlake revealed. Unsure if she fully grasped the comedic potential, he decided to take an extreme approach.

“I put the leotard and the heels and the hose on and everything, and put a robe on. I walked and knocked on her door, I threw the robe down and put my hands on my hips, and she was like, ‘No you didn’t!’”

Advertisement

Ultimately, the sketch became one of SNL’s most memorable moments, with Timberlake, Samberg, and Moynihan donning black leotards alongside Beyoncé while Paul Rudd played a director attempting to justify their casting. The parody complemented the massive success of Single Ladies, which won a Grammy for Song of the Year and an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year—securing its place as a pop culture phenomenon.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Concert Receives Funny Reactions From Netizens