Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma's brother Akash reveals his advice for sister, Paras Chhabra & others

Bigg Boss 13 will see Mahira Sharma's brother Akash Sharma enter the house, and he sure has a lot of things to say. Readout his EXCLUSIVE scoop here.

Mahira Sharma's brother Akash Sharma aka Akke will be entering the BB house to support his sister, and while he has a bit of advice for everyone, he does not have any plan in mind before entering the house. Ask him what does he have to say to his sister, he says, "The first thing that I will do when I enter the house will be to tell my sister that she is a great solo player. She has proved it enough times during tasks and duties and I will tell her that if few people came into the house and told her that she is Paras dependant, she should not be even bothering about it. In fact she has been doing great as a solo performer as well as a great friend supporter."

Talking about Paras Chhabra and her friendship and the couple tag which people have given them, he says, "It's a mere masala for people but I know my sister well and she will not play games like this. Neither she considers him anything more than a friend and there is absolutely nothing between them. Paras commented about me recently so I will also tell him that talking about someone whom u have not even met is not cool. I do intend to tell him this directly as I did not like the tone then."

He also has something for and Sidharth Shukla. For the former, he says, "I will also tell Rashmi that Mahira has played solo whenever and wherever possible, in fact it's Rashmi who talks behind backs and seeds in thoughts against my sister, at least my sister says whatever she wishes to upfront amidst everyone." while for Sidharth, he says, "Siddharth is one of my favourite players so there will be only wishes for him."

