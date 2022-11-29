Box Office: Drishyam 2 records a very strong second Monday while Bhediya feels the heat

Drishyam 2 and Bhediya, together, posed a very healthy weekend at the box office, indicating that the box office business for Bollywood films is coming back on track. Both the films cumulatively added over Rs. 65 cr nett over the weekend with Drishyam 2 in its second week emerging as the first choice for moviegoers and Bhediya in its first week as the second most preferred choice.

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 held very strongly on its second Monday with numbers barely 30 percent down from second Friday. The film added around Rs. 5.50 cr nett and with no major film releasing till Avatar: The Way Of Water, Drishyam 2 is expected to rake in more stash and target a lifetime total of over Rs. 200 cr nett in India. It will be crossing Rs. 150 cr nett on its 12th ticketing day, that is its second Tuesday. The film is also performing very well at the overseas box office given that it is spearheaded by Ajay Devgn, who is not a force to reckon overseas. The film will zoom past 5 million dollars tomorrow and will target a lifetime total between 6-7.5 million dollars.