CONFIRMED: After Bahubali, Sharad Kelkar back as Prabhas’ voice for Adipurush in Hindi
The ones who have seen the teaser of the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush have great things to share about the spectacular world that Om Raut has created. Details
Back in 2015, Prabhas made his debut for the Hindi-speaking audience with the SS Rajamouli-directed Bahubali. Two years later, he returned with Bahubali 2 and took the entire nation by storm. His personality, aura, and body language stood out, but what also worked wonders for the film was the voice of Sharad Kelkar. The actor was dubbed for Prabhas’ character in this period drama and brought in a completely new dimension to the character. And now, 5 years after Bahubali 2, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of what can be termed the biggest spectacle of Indian Cinema – The Om Raut directed Adipurush – produced by Bhushan Kumar.
According to our sources, Sharad Kelkar is reuniting with Prabhas on this big-scale adaptation of Ramayana. “Sharad Kelkar has dubbed for the Hindi version of Adipurush. He will be the voice of Prabhas in the film, and ones who have heard the dub are already going berserk over the quality of dubbing,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it’s difficult to distinguish since Sharad’s voice fits Prabhas’ personality like a hand in glove.
What to expect from Adipurush Teaser?
The ones who have seen the teaser of Adipurush have great things to share about the spectacular world that Om Raut has created and the team is all the more charged up to present it to the audience. “The teaser hits the digital world tomorrow, at 7.11 pm. While the team will be launching it at the divine spot of Ayodhya in the evening in the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Bhushan Kumar, and Om Raut, the digital launch will happen on the official platform of T Series,” the source added.
The teaser launch event from Ayodhya will also be premiering live on several digital platforms. “It’s among the biggest film in Indian cinema and hence, all the launches are bound to be the biggest. The teaser launch will be followed by special Dussehra celebrations in Delhi, wherein Prabhas will burn the Ravan Effigy at the Lav Kush Ram Leela in Delhi. This is just the beginning the team plan to have a sustained campaign until the film’s release on January 12, 2023,” the source added.
Adipurush features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in key roles.
