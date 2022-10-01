CONFIRMED: After Bahubali, Sharad Kelkar back as Prabhas’ voice for Adipurush in Hindi

Back in 2015, Prabhas made his debut for the Hindi-speaking audience with the SS Rajamouli-directed Bahubali. Two years later, he returned with Bahubali 2 and took the entire nation by storm. His personality, aura, and body language stood out, but what also worked wonders for the film was the voice of Sharad Kelkar. The actor was dubbed for Prabhas’ character in this period drama and brought in a completely new dimension to the character. And now, 5 years after Bahubali 2, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of what can be termed the biggest spectacle of Indian Cinema – The Om Raut directed Adipurush – produced by Bhushan Kumar.

According to our sources, Sharad Kelkar is reuniting with Prabhas on this big-scale adaptation of Ramayana. “Sharad Kelkar has dubbed for the Hindi version of Adipurush. He will be the voice of Prabhas in the film, and ones who have heard the dub are already going berserk over the quality of dubbing,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it’s difficult to distinguish since Sharad’s voice fits Prabhas’ personality like a hand in glove.