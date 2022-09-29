EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Samantha’s The Immortal Ashwatthama back on track; On floors next Summer

“Vicky and Aditya share ample of passion for The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is like a dream they saw together, and hence Adi going ahead with the film without Vicky was never a question. There was some back and forth happening over the last few months on the budget and casting front, but the film is now all geared up to go on floors next summer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it would be a two part film, and all of it will be shot in one go.

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for the much-awaited Meghna Gulzar-directed, Sam Manekshaw biopic co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after calling it a wrap on this ambitious biopic by February next year, Vicky straight away jumps into the prep and shoot mode of his long in pre-production, the Aditya Dhar directed The Immortal Ashwatthama co-starring Samantha .

“It’s an extremely costly film, but Aditya has big ambitions. He want to take things to the next level and has worked very hard over the last 3 years to have all the source material in place. Even on the visual front, he has made a storyboard, which has impressed all the studio heads at Jio,” the source informed, quick to add that the film will be bankrolled by Jio. Some financials of the film have been realigned, but its all backend on the cast and crew front with no compromises made on actual cost of production.

“It’s a film that can change the tide for Hindi cinema. Aditya wants to introduce the Immortal Ashwatthama from Mahabharata in a superhero format, and believes that his story can cross national boundaries too. He is all excited and is finally and actually set to take the film on floors by next summer,” the source concluded. This would be the second collaboration of Vicky with Aditya after their national award winning, URI: The Surgical Strike.

Apart from Ashwatthama, Vicky has three films ready for release – Govinda Naam Mera, Great Indian Family and Laxman Uttekar’s next. The actor is in talks for multiple other projects and we will bring more on it soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom-com with Dinesh Vijan on floors in November