EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F on Kartik Aaryan- 'He knows what audience wants, no wonder he's successful'

During the interview, the actress was asked how she felt working with Kartik Aaryan, to which Alaya said, “Shooting Freddy with Kartik was wonderful, he is actually a really really talented guy, he is so good at what he does and he knows exactly what the audience likes, he is one of those people where his like choices and decisions are so correct, it's no wonder that he is as successful as he is.”

Alaya F , who made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla said that she is fond of her Freddy co-star Kartik Aaryan and how endearing he has been. She also talked about the phase when the pandemic hit and she had to stop her work. From sharing her shift of choice from wanting to become a director to finally an actor, to revealing how much she evolved from her teenage days and trained herself every day to work on her flaws, the actress was at her candid best.

Well, this is not the first time that Alaya has praised the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, “Everyday shooting was very productive and fun. Everyone was doing their job very well and Kartik was wonderful to work with. I realized he’s very obsessed with the films he does, which is a very amazing quality. I think that is such an admirable quality. You have done so much. You have achieved so much but just as invested in fact probably more invested in every single film you do. And I think he has done a very very good job with Freddy. He is a really great actor but this time he has outdone himself.”

On the work front, Alaya has finished the shoot for her three upcoming projects. She has wrapped the shoot for her next titled ‘UTurn’. Her other projects include Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani alongside Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, will star in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. He also has Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Apart from this, Kartik also has Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Sameer Vidwans' SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, and an action movie with director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Revealed Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kilos for romantic thriller Freddy