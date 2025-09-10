6 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week: Bakasura Restaurant to Rambo in Love

Telugu films and shows are back with a fresh lineup of new releases. Arriving on streaming platforms this week, they bring great entertainment right to your favorite place. If you’re wondering what to watch, here are the new Telugu OTT releases to check out this week.

6 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week

1. Bakasura Restaurant

Cast: Praveen, Viva Harsha, Garuda Ram, Krishna Bhagvaan, Srikanth Iyengar, Jai Krishna

Bakasura Restaurant is a Telugu-language comedy horror flick that began streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and will also become available on SunNXT starting September 12, 2025.

The movie follows the story of Paramesh, an IT professional who lives in Hyderabad with his four friends. Dreaming of opening a restaurant, they decide to start a YouTube channel exploring haunted places to make quick money.

During one such shoot, they discover a Tantra Sastra book and attempt a ritual from it. However, things spiral out of control when a spirit is awakened and begins to haunt them. The story revolves around the origin of the ghost and whether the entity is a curse or a blessing.

2. Su From So (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Raj B Shetty

Su From So is a Kannada-language horror comedy drama, now available on JioHotstar with a Telugu dub.

The movie starring JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham in the lead roles is set against the backdrop of a coastal village in Karnataka. It explores the life of Ashoka, a youngster who develops a crush on a girl from his village.

However, due to a series of misunderstandings, he is rumored to be possessed by the spirit of Sulochana from Someshwara village. As the rumor spreads around the village like a wildfire, several chaotic yet comedic moments unfold, with the villagers doing their best to exorcise the spirit from him.

3. Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Meena Sagar, Maheshwari, Simran Bagga

Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu is the newest Telugu talk show on ZEE5, hosted by popular actor Jagapathi Babu. The show features candid conversations with several guests from Telugu cinema.

Following a recent episode with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ram Gopal Varma, the upcoming episode will include actresses Meena Sagar, Maheshwari, and Simran Bagga coming together.

4. Detective Ujjwalan (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, Rony David Raj, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G. Nair, Claire C. John, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas

Detective Ujjwalan is a Malayalam mystery comedy film gearing up to stream on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play with a Telugu-dubbed version.

The movie features the story of Ujjwalan, a library owner who lives off his family’s generational wealth. Known for his passion for solving crimes, the locals of his village, Plaachikkaavu, rely on him for figuring out petty thefts.

However, when a murder shakes the entire village, Ujjwalan is dropped into uncharted territory. Can he rise to the occasion and solve the crime before it's too late?

5. Coolie (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruthi Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan

Coolie is a high-octane action thriller that features the story of Deva, a former daily wage labourer who is left shocked by the sudden demise of his friend Rajasekhar.

Upon visiting the latter’s home for the final rites, Deva learns his friend didn’t die of natural causes and that he was linked with a dangerous crime syndicate. What secrets were Rajasekhar hiding, and will Deva get justice for his old buddy? This forms the entire story of Coolie.

6. Rambo in Love

Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Achu, Nandu Bhargav, Pavan Yatagani, Appaji Ambarisha, Keshav Deepak

Rambo in Love is a romantic comedy drama starring Payal Chengappa and Abhinav Manikanta. The Hotstar Special web series follows the journey of a nearly bankrupt entrepreneur desperate for funding.

However, his situation worsens when he discovers that his new potential investor is none other than his ex-girlfriend, whom he had betrayed in the past.

Will sparks fly again, or will revenge take the front seat when both of them collide with each other?

