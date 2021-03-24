EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid 19; Actor is under home quarantine

The actor has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines to the T.

The Covid-19 cases are reportedly on a rise again. It was recently reported that , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Satish Kaushik, and ’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19. Even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mayur Vakani aka Sundar and Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide from the same show had tested positive for the virus, and so had Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli and filmmaker Vinay Sapru. On Monday, Kartik Aaryan too informed that he has tested positive for the virus.

We have now learnt that also has tested positive for Covid-19. “Aamir has tested positive for the virus, and has home quarantined himself. He has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines to the T. He will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers,” informs a source close to the actor. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Besides Aamir the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and is expected to release by the end of this year.

Last week, Aamir Khan had also announced his exit from social media. “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In another news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Lots of love, always,” Aamir had said in his statement.

