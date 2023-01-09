EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F gets’ her big break with Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for the first time on the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan produced by Pooja Entertainment. We also reported that the film will be made on a massive budget as Ali plans to take things to the next level on the action front. The director along with his producers have got stunt teams from Hollywood to design the breath-taking action scenes in this action entertainer. As the movie is slated to go on floors this month in Mumbai, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on this action-packed entertainer.

According to our sources close to the development, the team has locked Alaya F to play Tiger Shroff's female lead in the film. “Alaya F has done two films till date – Jawani Jaanemann and Freddy – and found appreciation for her work. While there are multiple other films lined up, she has got her biggest break with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It marks her foray into what can be termed a proper commercial Hindi film and she is all excited to explore this space with actors like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj. She will be romantically paired alongside Tiger in the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Alaya’s addition to the film completes the principal cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film features Akshay and Tiger with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Contrary to the general buzz, neither Sonakshi nor Manushi are paired alongside the Khiladi. “Akshay’s is an intense and action-packed role in the film. There isn’t exactly a romantic lead alongside him. It’s a character that he has not done before and Ali plans to bring out the heroic and larger than life facet of Akshay Kumar. The fans will get to see him do action sequences like never before in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” the source informed adding further that the character traits of both Sonakshi and Manushi have been kept under wraps for now.

Talking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the movie is slated to go on floors on January 17 at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. This would be followed by another schedule at filmcity in Mumbai. The team will be shooting big action in the two domestic schedule before shifting their base abroad. By end of February, team BMCM will be shooting in Saudi Arabia and Europe. It’s produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Entertainment. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar had opened up about his vision for this actioner.

Ali Abbas Zafar calls the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer a contemporary action film

Ali had said, “The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action drama and comedy. The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time. It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why it’s called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

The director had also informed that the film is not Akshay v/s Tiger, but rather a buddy film where the two of them work together on a special mission. “War was Hrithik v/s Tiger, and here, they are together and not against each other. It’s a very different space. It’s in the zone of cinema we used to see in the 80s – when Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra used to come together. Or even Karan Arjun for that matter. It’s a two-hero film, a buddy film.” Malayalam superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran has come on board as the antagonist and according to sources, his is an author backed character with ample of drama and emotions. His track is said to be on the lines of Raoul Silva from SkyFall.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release this December and the team will be shooting for the film over a period of 100 days in multiple locations. It’s said to be one of the biggest action entertainers of Hindi Cinema and will release in multiple languages by year end. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.