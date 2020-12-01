EXCLUSIVE: Abir Sengupta on how Kiara Advani transformed from a Mumbai to Ghaziabad girl for Indoo Ki Jawaani

Abir Sengupta, who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with Indoo Ki Jawani, has opened up about his experience of working with Kiara Advani and spilled beans about her transformation for the movie.

After giving back to back hits with Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Guilty, and now Laxmii Bomb, Kiara Advani has, undoubtedly, been one of the most sought after celebs in the industry. And after impressing the audience with her versatility, the actress is now making the headlines for her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani. As per the trailer, Kiara will be seen playing the role of a Ghaziabad girl. Needless to say, her new avatar has intrigued everyone and fans are quite ecstatic to watch in the new role.

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Indoo Ki Jawani director Abir Sengupta got candid about his experience of working with Kiara and revealed that the actress was always the first choice for the role. In fact, he can’t stop singing praises for the Kabir Singh actress and stated that the actress shas put in a lot of hard work to transform herself from a typical South Mumbai girl to a desi Ghaziabad girl for Indoo Ki Jawani. “She is such a dedicated girl and so much hard work she puts in the film. And this is a film in which she had to completely transform because she is a proper South Bombay girl and here she had to play a very desi Ghaziabad girl. So, she had to totally transform and I realised that it is going to be tough. But the way she has put in her hard work, it came very easy and smooth,” Abir stated.

He further mentioned that Kiara had to undergo a dialect training for the role in Indoo Ki Jawani. Speaking about the same, Abir stated that is was him who gave Kiara the tips for the same as he has grown up in Ghaziabad. “It was all a part of the process. I actually trained her for the dialogue dialect. I didn’t have a dialect coach in the film. I was quite apprehensive about hiring someone for the same as I was quite concerned about how it will turn out. Besides, Kiara also liked the way I used to narrate and say the dialogue,” he added.

Apart from Kiara, Indoo Ki Jawani actress will also feature Aditya Seal in the lead. The movie will be hitting the theatres on December 11 this year.

