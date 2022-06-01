EXCLUSIVE: Adipurush budget to be Rs 500 crore; Costlier than Prabhas’s Bahubali franchise

Prabhas is all set for the release of what could be the biggest film of his career till date. While the actor already has Bahubali franchise under his kitty, we have exclusively learnt that his next, Adipurush, is set to take the tag of being the costliest Prabhas film till date. The Om Raut directed epic, which is a rendition of Ramayana, is being made on an earth shattering budget of Rs 500 crore, excluding the budget allotted for print and publicity.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed the same saying, “Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with houseful board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it’s kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film.”

In the film, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram, whereas Saif Ali Khan has come on board to play the 10 headed Ravaan. Kriti Sanon on the other hand is playing Sita with Sunny Singh as Hanuman. The movie is gearing up for a January 2023 release and the campaign for the film is expected to begin from the month of October. Earlier, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, director Om Raut had opened up about what makes Prabhas the ideal choice to portray Lord Ram’s legacy on the screen.

“I have tried to understand Prabhu Ram to the best of my ability and I will keep on understanding for the rest of my life. To my knowledge, eyes are a reflection of heart and Prabhas is such a pure soul that his eyes are calm. With his eyes, I got closest to my imagination of Prabhu Ram. Every time I cut to him, his soul get’s reflected through his eyes, and that’s extremely pure,” Om had said.

