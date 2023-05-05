EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra spends Rs 35 crore for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sequence in Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan set the cinema halls on fire with their on-screen appearance when Aditya Chopra got them together for the Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan. Their action sequence together was received with seetis and taalis across the nation and their post-credit scene has already attained an iconic status. Salman and SRK are now set to reunite on the sets of Tiger 3 from May 8. According to sources close to the development, the two super spies – Tiger and Pathaan – will cross paths again for a mega-budget action sequence in Tiger.

Aditya Chopra plans to deliver an iconic cinematic experience with Salman and SRK

“Aditya Chopra is spending Rs 35 crore to create this massive action set piece in Tiger 3. When you have SRK and Salman in one frame, the idea is always to create an iconic cinematic experience like never before. Things fell into place seamlessly in Pathaan and now, Aditya Chopra is planning to take things to the next level with Tiger 3. He is going all out to do a big scale adrenaline-pumping action sequence by shelling out Rs 35 crore to present the two megastars in the most glorious possible action sequence,” revealed a source close to the development.

Tiger 3 is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe and is confirmed for a Diwali 2023 release on the big screens across the globe. Tiger 3 falls in the timeline of the spy universe when these brutal mercenaries – Tiger and Pathaan – are great friends. This sequence is said to be a jailhouse sequence where Pathaan returns Tiger’s favour as the latter had helped him out of a tricky situation in Pathaan.

Tiger 3 features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features Katrina Kaif in her loved character of Zoya whereas Emraan Hashmi is the latest addition to this universe playing the arch enemy of Tiger. Buzz is, he plays the role of an ISI agent, who is termed to be the Tiger of Pakistan. The Tiger x Pathaan sequence for Tiger 3 is expected to be shot over a period of 10 to 12 days in Mumbai. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan postponed; When will the Atlee directorial now release?