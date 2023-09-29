EXCLUSIVE: After Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj gears up to debut as a producer with a Hindi film

Having directed films like Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is among the most sought-after directors in the Tamil Film Industry. The filmmaker is presently gearing up for the release of his LCU film, Leo, led by Thalapathy Vijay. The gangster-based action thriller is among the most hyped films in Tamil Cinema and is expected to set the box office on fire across the board. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning to turn a producer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj gears up to produce films across film industries

According to sources close to the development, Lokesh Kanagaraj has made up his mind to produce feature films across the industries. “Lokesh is flooded with offers from across the country and wants to expand his arena of work. There are a lot of ideas that he has worked on and being a sole entity, he can’t direct all the ideas that he has developed. Keeping this in mind, Lokesh has decided to produce a lot of stuff that he has developed over the years by partnering with the top names from across the industries,” revealed a source close to the development.

Lokesh will be making his debut as a producer with a Hindi language film and he is already in talks with collaborators on the project. “Lokesh’s first production will be in Hindi. He is in talks with several stakeholders in the Hindi market and is expecting to roll with his debut production in 2024,” the source added.

After Leo, Lokesh to direct Superstar Rajinikanth

Lokesh isn’t the first from Tamil Film Industry to produce a film in Hindi. His peer, Atlee, who helmed SRK in Jawan, is also turning a producer by partnering with Murad Khetani on VD 18 starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Talking of Lokesh, the director will be directing Superstar Rajinikanth next in Thalaivar 171 and follow it up with Kaithi 2. He is also planning a film with Suriya, which will be a spin-off to Rolex from Vikram.

According to our source, Lokesh also has an idea for a 3-hero film with an actor each from Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, however, that’s far off from reaching the casting stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Lokesh’s production and direction plans.

