EXCLUSIVE: After KGF, Yash 19 could be with National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas

It has been exactly a year since the release of KGF 2 – The film which changed the dynamic for Yash and Kannada Film Industry in India. The film rewrote all box office records and made Yash an actor to watch out for in Indian Cinema. Ever since then, there have been ample of speculations on the next film of Rocky Bhai aka. Yash. The actor has been flooded with offers from across the industries, from some of the biggest banners. Few of the films he rejected include Brahmastra 2, Ramayana, and director Narthan’s next to name some.

Yash makes a surprise choice - picks up content over budget

And now, Pinkvilla has got hands at one of the biggest secrets of recent times. According to sources close to the development, Yash’s next could be helmed by National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. “Yash and Geethu Mohandas have been discussing a probable collaboration for the last one year. Yash was bowled over by the concept that Geethu came up to him with. When everyone was expecting Yash to collaborate with some of the biggest names from Indian Cinema, the Rocking Star is set to spring in a surprise by choosing a credible script with a respected name of Malayalam cinema,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the script is among the most powerful that Yash has come across in a long time.

The choice is a surprise choice, but Yash has always been someone who doesn’t shy away from taking risks. “The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advance stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

Geethu Menon is known for National Award Winning Liar's Dice

Geethu Menon is known for films like Liar’s Dice and The Elder One, wherein the former went on to win 6 major international awards across the world with 2 National Awards in India. Liar’s Dice was also India’s official submission for the Best Foreign Film category for the 87th Academy Awards. Yash 19 is expected to go on floors in June and will be targeting a late 2024 release. Meanwhile, Yash also has KGF 3 under his kitty with Hombale Films and the gangster saga will chronicle the tale of Rocky Bhai between 1978 and 1981. The film is in script stage and is expected to kick off sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Yash

