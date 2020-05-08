EXCLUSIVE: After Laxmmi Bomb, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ludo to have a digital release

After Akshay Kumar starrer and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena, the next film to take the digital route happens to be Anurag Basu's Ludo. The film is in talks to have a release online.

In 2019, Anurag Basu kickstarted work on his next directorial venture, that has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series. The film, that is a combination of four anthologies, has a prototype similar to Life...in a Metro! Titled Ludo, the film features a huge ensemble of actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and others.

The film has been pushed a couple of times and the release had been delayed. But the shoot is over and the film is almost ready. "It was supposed to hit screens in April this year, but the lockdown happened and the release got stalled again. But the film is completely ready and now, the makers are trying to put it out."

Like many other films, plans are to launch Ludo on a digital platform. The source reveals, "Bhushan Kumar is currently in talks with two digital giants to release a few of his films online. Once the monies are agreed upon, Ludo will be one of the first films from the banner that will be released on the web. Currently, it's all in discussion stage and the modalities are being worked out." It also pans out beautifully for films that have been made on a low to moderate budget. A trade source informs us, "It's a good move by the makers. Big films can't release online because they won't get the money they need to generate the revenue they have invested. For smaller films, it's easier and more profitable given the scenario." Recently, there were also rumours that films like Laxmmi Bomb and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena are also hitting the digital platforms soon. And now, Ludo is also most likely joining suit.

