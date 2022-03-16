EXCLUSIVE: After Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli in talks to direct Allu Arjun – Duo gear up for their first film

SS Rajamouli is among the most successful directors of Indian cinema with blockbusters like Student No. 1, Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Magadheera, Eega and Bahubali franchise under his kitty. Over his two decade reign in the industry, the celebrated filmmaker has worked with actors like Jr. NTR, Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Ram Charan, Nani among others and is soon gearing up to direct Mahesh Babu in a jungle adventure.

The film is in the writing stage and is expected to go on floors next year. That’s not all, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad have locked the germ for another film, which will take off right after the Mahesh Babu fronted Jungle Adventure. The duo have even initiated conversation with Allu Arjun to play the lead in this massive project. “The lockdown gave enough time to both SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad to revisit their ideas and bring them to the writing pad. There’s a subject with them that warrants the presence of Allu Arjun, and they have had two to three meetings with the Icon Star already,” revealed a source close to the development.

Of course, the things are in the nascent stage, but the two giants are more than excited to collaborate on a feature film. “It will be their first film together, and be assured, the outcome will be special. Rajamouli has worked with stars and presented them to the Pan India audience, this would be the first time when he will work with an actor with an already established Pan India presence. While things are far away, this film is in the front runner of being Rajamouli’s next after the Mahesh film,” the source added.

The yet untitled project will be the biggest spectacle of modern times, and an official announcement will be made only once the Mahesh Babu film nears its completion. The movie is expected to go on floors by next year and be shot over a period of a year and half, at multiple locations including the dense African Jungle. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Alia Bhatt is the frontrunner to play the lead in SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. And five years down the lane, when this film releases, remember, you read about this collaboration first on Pinkvilla!

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt in talks with SS Rajamouli for his jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu