EXCLUSIVE: After Shaza Morani, sister Zoa Morani hospitalized for having COVID 19 symptoms

Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani has also been shifted to a hospital in Mumbai after she had reportedly developed COVID 19 symptoms.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has created an intense situation across India, has now started tightening its clenches on our showbiz industry. After renowned singer Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with Coronavirus last month, filmmaker Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has now been tested positive of this deadly virus. She has become the second Bollywood celeb to have been infected by the virus. While she has been immediately shifted to hospital, a source close to the family has exclusively told us that her Shaza’s sister Zoa Morani has also developed COVID 19 symptoms and has been hospitalized for the treatment.

For the uninitiated, the Zoa happens to a Bollywood actress who was launched by in her 2011 production Always Kabhi Kabhi also starring Ali Fazal, Giselli Monteiro in the lead. A family source told us that after Shaza was tested positive of COVID 19, all the 18 members of the family are being tested of this highly transmissible virus. When approached, the Alway Kabhi Kabhi actress asserted, "I had some symptoms so they told me to get re-tested and kept me under observation." According to media reports, Shaza had returned from Australia just before the lockdown was announced. And while she is being treated at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, a source close to the family asserted, “she is doing fine and under observation and will be out soon.”

Meanwhile, the battle against coronavirus in India is getting intense with every passing day as the toll of positive cases of crossed 4300 so far including over 100 deaths across the nation. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21 day lockdown in the country to curtail the spread of COVID 19.

