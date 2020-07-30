EXCLUSIVE: After walking out of Ek Villain 2, Aditya Roy Kapur signs another action thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur might have decided to opt out of Mohit Suri's next but he has already signed another big film in its place. Read inside for more details.

Aditya Roy Kapur has always been an action fanatic. Whether as an audience or an actor, he has admittedly been drawn towards films which had high octane sequences and dare devil stunts. Earlier this year, Adi broke his lull at the box office with a terrific performance in Mohit Suri's Malang. The film not only did reasonably well at the ticket counters but also established Adi as the new age action hero.

He was all set to star in another action thriller, the sequel to Ek Villain, starring John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, but Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that he's no more a part of the project. In fact, there was immense chatter about why he decided to opt out of his mentor Mohit's film. Now, we can tell you why. A source reveals, "Adi has signed another big film. He has been roped in as the main lead for another action thriller. The actor really liked the concept and immediately agreed to be part of the movie."

Just like Malang, the film will have adrenaline pumping action sequences. The informer further adds, "Adi wants to establish himself in the action genre and the makers feel has got the looks, the physique and the technique to master a big action packed role. While details about the film are being kept under the wraps, a Gen-Y heroine will be roped in opposite him." While Adi will finish dubbing for his digital releases Sadak 2 and Ludo, he will gear up to shoot this film as soon as the situation gets a little better. "John's date diary has gone for a toss. He has to shoot for Satyameva Jayate 2 first and finish Attack. He also has a small role in the - Rakul Preet Singh starrer untitled project. So he's not sure when he can chalk out the schedule for Ek Villain 2 and that's why Adi too didn't want to be kept hanging. He also did have reservations about John's role getting more prominence in the two-hero actioner," our khabri signs off.

