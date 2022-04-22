EXCLUSIVE: Working Birthday for Varun Dhawan; Actor to shoot for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in Lucknow

Varun Dhawan is among the actors with one of the most promising lineups of feature films. While the actor has Jug Jugg Jeeyo up for release on June 24, the other projects under his kitty include the Amar Kaushik directed horror-comedy, Bhediya and the currently on floors Bawaal helmed by National Award Winner, Nitesh Tiwari. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that it is going to be a working 35th Birthday for Varun.

"Varun is stationed in Lucknow and will be shooting for Bawaal on Sunday. He will be celebrating his birthday on the film set with the entire team," revealed a source close to the development adding further that Varun's better half, Natasha, has also flown down to Lucknow to be with her husband on his 35th Birthday. It's a special day and Varun wants to spend it doing what he loves the most i.e. acting with the person he loves the most i.e. Natasha.

Varun will be shooting for Bawaal for the next 2 months, which includes a short 3 days break in the month of May as he will be performing at the IIFA Award night in UAE. "Towards the end of May, Varun, Janhvi Kapoor and the entire Bawaal team will be off to Europe for the last leg of this Sajid Nadiadwala Production. They will be shooting in Paris and Amsterdam among other locations," added the source.

After calling it a wrap on the European schedule of Bawaal, Varun will dive into the promotions of Jug Jug Jeeyo and he has some special plans to promote this family entertainer co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Its busy 2 months for Varun as he would be diving from one assignment to the other in a short span of time.

Apart from the aforementioned films, Varun is also doing the Russo Brothers Production, Citadel, with Samantha and is in talks for a social comedy produced by Rajkumar Hirani with Karan Narwekar as the director. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we bring more updates on Varun Dhawan soon!