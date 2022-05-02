EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to resume shooting for Drishyam 2, to leave for Goa tomorrow; Deets Inside

In February this year, Ajay Devgn had started shooting for director Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2, and had officially announced the same on his social media handles. Then recently Tabu also started filming for the sequel, and was soon joined by Akshaye Khanna. “Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2,” the actress captioned her image with Akshaye on Instagram. Now, we have learnt that the film’s leading man Ajay Devgn too is flying off to Goa tomorrow to shoot for the second instalment.

“Ajay Devgn will resume shooting for Drishyam 2 from this week in Goa. A major portion of the film will be shot there. He will be there for almost a month. Later on another smaller portion will be shot in Mumbai,” informs a source close to the development. Besides Ajay, Tabu and Akshay, the film will also feature Shriya Saran in a pivotal role.

In a statement released earlier, Ajay Devgn had opened up about Drishyam 2. “Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters.”

Soon after the release of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that producer Kumar Mangat had bagged the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam drama-thriller.

