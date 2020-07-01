EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn's Bhuj sold for a WHOPPING price, second only to Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb; read inside

While several films are taking the digital route, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India has been sold online for over Rs 100 crore. Read inside for more details.

With the pandemic situation gripping the whole country, there's still uncertainty over the release of films in theatres. Multiplexes and single screens have remained shut since the lockdown and now, it needs to be seen when they start opening up and how the audience reacts to movie viewing at the theatres again. But amid all this, there are several films which have taken the digital route and will be available to audiences online.

Hotstar recently made a huge announcement and revealed how 7 big films are lined up for a release on their OTT platform. The 7 names include Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara, -Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, , , Sanjay Dutt led Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan's Big Bull, 's Sadak 2, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz and Kunal Kemmu's comic caper Lootcase. While Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Kanchana, fetched the highest prices among all films heading towards a big digital release, we can now tell you that Ajay Devgn's Bhuj has followed suit.

A source close to the development reveals, "Laxmmi Bomb was sold for a terrific Rs 125 crore. Now, Ajay along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh and others cracked a solid deal with Hotstar for Bhuj. The film has been sold online for a whopping Rs 112 crore. That also makes it the second highest earning film to release on OTT platforms this year so far." A trade analyst on condition of anonymity reveals, "If the film had a theatrical release, it had prospects to earn a little more for the producers for sure, but given the situation this is a great deal they have inked. They would have got much lesser for their digital rights if it had released in the theatres." With Rs 112 crore in their pocket already, just for the standalone digital premiere, the team will also have other avenues to earn from - whether it's the music or the satellite rights. We dropped a message to T-Series but the team didn't want to comment on the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

