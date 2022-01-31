Exclusive: Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey trailer to release on February 18?

Producer Sajid Nadiawala’s Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji, will apparently, showcase its first trailer on February 18. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, buzz is that the film is a remake of the Tamil hit, Jigarthanda, which revolves around a ruthless gangster who wants to earn respect and aspiring filmmaker, who gets a chance to direct him.

Says a trade source, “The trailer of Bachchan Pandey will be released on February 18 – a month before its theatrical release (March 18). There are two reasons for the trailer’s release - Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday is on the same day and 18 is also Akshay's lucky number (1+8 = 9). The action-comedy-romance-drama is one of the most anticipated movies of this year as it marks Akshay’s return to the genres he is most loved in – action and comedy and is sure to be a theatrical blockbuster. The crime comedy has been shot spectacularly in a massy way and will surely rope in the audiences in a big way. Recently, they shot for a Holi song called Bhayankar (composed by Tanishk Bagchi) with Akshay Kumar, which will be added to the movie (March 18 is also the date for Holi). The song was shot in Film City and one may see a glimpse in the trailer.”

Apparently, Bachchan Pandey is an official adaptation of the Tamil movie, Jigarthanda, which was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The source adds, “Kriti Sanon’s role has apparently been changed from the original Tamil movie Jigarthanda in Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey. While in the Tamil version, Jigarthanda tells the story of Karthik (played by Siddharth), an aspiring director, who gets a chance to make a film, based on gangsterism and meets Gangster Assault Sethu (played by Bobby Simha), who wants to have his life story on the silver screen and what happens when they meet. But in Farhad Samji’s version, Karthik’s role of the aspiring director will be played by Kriti Sanon and not a male actor as the script has been changed accordingly. Akshay Kumar plays the ruthless gangster on whom Kriti makes her biopic. Obviously, the film has been adapted for a pan India audience and the script for Bachchan Pandey hAS been written as such. Jacqueline plays Akshay’s romantic interest. Kriti and Akshay will be seen in Bachchan Pandey again after their last release, Housefull 4.”

The Telugu version of Jigarthanda, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde was made in 2019. Jigarthanda starring Rahul and P Ravi Shankar was remade in Kannada under the same title. Much earlier, Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar were to appear together in Ajay Devgn’s home production as the lead actors for the Hindi version, with the movie being directed by Nishikant Kamat. But the project didn’t happen.

Jigarthanda was acclaimed as one of the most technically brilliant films in Tamil cinema. The film completed 50 days at the box office. Made against a moderate budget of Rs.10 crore, Jigarthanda was declared a hit, by trade experts, after it grossed Rs.35 crore.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar packs a punch in new Bachchan Pandey posters, announces release on Holi 2022