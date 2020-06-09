EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan's CLASH is on; it's Radhe vs Prithviraj on Diwali 2020

After their big Eid clash was quashed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, now we hear that both Sallu and Akki will lock horns on yet another festival week this year. Read details inside.

and have been buddies for the longest time. In fact, several times have they both gone on record to praise each other on public platforms. But that's a thing of the past. Their relationship took a sour turn when Salman decided to step down from co-producing Kesari. This year, had there been no Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the industry and the country of film buffs would have witnessed a clash of the titans at the box office with Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb going head to head against each other at the box office. In fact, by now, the results of the big clash would also be written and sealed!

That didn't happen - theatres got shut, films got pushed and Radhe needed a few more days of shoot to be done. With Unlock 1 phase on in the country, all filmmakers and actors are discussing ways of combating the virus and getting back to sets. A leading tabloid reported today that the remaining portions of the Salman Khan- starrer will be shot in Mumbai itself and the film is being readied for a Diwali 2020 release. The surprise doesn't end there.

A source close to the production has now confirmed that YRF is also planning to release starrer Prithviraj on the same day. A source tells us, "The sets of Prithviraj erected outdoors had been dismantled but Aditya Chopra has already got his team to build sets indoor at YRF. They have chalked out a perfect plan to film the remaining portions of their period drama inside the studios itself with limited staff and technicians. Adi is very sure and in touch with all exhibitors. Prithviraj will definitely be releasing in the festive week of Diwali, once multiplexes also open shop." That would also mean that the big Eid clash between the two superstars will now most likely happen on Diwali instead. Although we have heard of another film contemplating a Diwali release as well, we wonder if they would be okay with a three way clash with Radhe and Prithviraj. Watch this space for more updates on this.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×