EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to revolve around plane hijacks that shook India in the early '80s

Not a remake of any South film, Bell Bottom will revolve around a series of real life incidents that shook the whole nation. Read inside to find out more details.

is one of the first superstars to have kickstarted work post the lockdown that lasted for months in India. The Covid outbreak had caused a big shift in all plans, but Akki has finally got back to the sets and zoomed off to London with the cast and crew, flagging off his next Bell Bottom. The movie, like we had previously reported, is based in India of the '80s and has Akshay playing a spy and Lara Dutta essaying the role of Indira Gandhi.

Now, we know why the film has been set in a particular time frame and what it revolves around. A source tells us, "Bell Bottom is actually not a remake of any South film, but it's in fact based on some real incidents that shook India. The movie revolves around a series of plane hijacks that happened in the early '80s, during the reign of Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister. Akshay plays a spy who solves the conspiracy and helps the country and its defense."

The well planned series of hijacking began in September 1981, and it continued till August, 1984. There were as many as six hijacks that were planned in a matter of three years, with many of them being forced to land in Lahore, Pakistan. "The India-Pakistan angle will play a major role in the gritty thriller. It's yet another patriotic film from Akshay, who is known to be a forerunner for such projects." While Jackky Bhagnani has bankrolled the film, it also stars Vaani Kapoor and in leading roles.

