EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F REVEALS one film of Freddy co-star Kartik Aaryan which she finds tough to pronounce

Alaya Furniturewala is an upcoming Indian film actress who has surprised one and all with her mature performance in Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film won her fame and she hasn't looked back ever since. As a budding artist, the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a roadblock in her movie journey. The actress still managed to keep engaging her admirers with an active social media presence. She graced Pinkvilla with an interview recently.

In the interview with Pinkvilla, Alaya F talked about a variety of things, ranging from the struggles she went through, her insecurities, her rapport with co-stars, social media hate, and more. In a fun segment, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress was asked to reveal a film of her Freddy co-star Kartik Aaryan which she found tough to pronounce. She answered, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was Kartik Aaryan's biggest hit until it was surpassed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the interview, she extensively talked about the rapport she shared with Kartik Aaryan and how he was a smart filmmaker, who knows what the audience expects from him.