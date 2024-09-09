EXCLUSIVE: Alpha star Sharvari shares excitement on being part of YRF Spy Universe ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Deepika Padukone and more

Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021, has gained recognition after starring in horror-comedy, Munjya this year. Sharvari has now bagged the upcoming film, Alpha, a part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe alongside Alia Bhatt. The actress recently opened up about how she feels about being a part of the YRF Spy Universe which is headlined by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

During a new exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sharvari shared her excitement to be a part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe and Yash Raj Films' spy universe in her career. The Munjya actress expressed that she feels overwhelmed while referring to them as some of the "biggest IPs in Bollywood".

Sharvari said that she is possibly the "youngest actor" to be a part of both universes. Speaking of the YRF spy universe, the actress added that it is backed by big superstars. The host mentioned the names of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone, Jr. NTR and added Sharvari to the list of YRF spy universe.

To which, the Alpha star said, "To attach my name to all these people is a big responsibility. I am very excited because like I said it is an opportunity that I get and I want to give it my 200 per cent and that's actually where my head is at."

Talking about bagging commercial movies, Sharvari continued how producers have a belief in her and feel like it is her "only validation". The actress expressed that whenever she reaches home, she feels she is on the right track.

Sharvari also spoke about how her parents don't hail from the Hindi film industry and she isn't aware of the "math" of how things work in Bollywood. The 27-year-old actress added that she always feels right whenever she gets a new project for herself.

Sharvari started her career with Kabir Khan's war-drama series, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. Sharvari has also worked in movies like Maharaj and Vedaa. Alpha stars Alia and Sharvari as super-agents in the first female-led movie from YRF Spy Universe.

