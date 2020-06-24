EXCLUSIVE: Anu Aggarwal on racism: Left shoot when was asked to put white makeup; Told them to get fair model

Former model, Anu Aggarwal entered Bollywood with Aashiqui and became a star overnight. The actress gave back to back hits and experimented well with her characters before an accident paused her journey in showbiz. At the time when looking fair, dancing and raunchiness were expected out of actresses, Anu stood her ground and voiced her defiance against it. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anu opened up on how she once walked out of a shoot because she loved her dusky self and did not want to promote the idea of 'fair is good'.

When asked if it was difficult to work against the tide, she said, "It is very important for people to look within and to realise where they are at. Education is so important for this. For instance, my first modeling job, I walked in and he puts white makeup on me and I just walked out of the shoot. The agency then called me and asked me what happened and I told them 'listen when you signed me, this is the way I looked, you chose me, so what happened now?' They tried to explain to me how I needed to look fair and I told them that then they should get a fair model."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal: In 1999, met with an accident & doctors said I had only 3 years to live

She continued, "And, it was not like I was very well to do then, I was staying as a paying guest; life was a challenge. I was new to the city, was a single girl, but it is important to keep your principles intact."