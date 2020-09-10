  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma the top contender to play Sita opposite Prabhas in Adipurush

After several top actress' names started doing the rounds to play Sita in Adipurush, we hear that the makers want Anushka Sharma in the film. The actress is yet to sign on the dotted line.
14280 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma the top contender to play Sita opposite Prabhas in AdipurushEXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma the top contender to play Sita opposite Prabhas in Adipurush Last month, T-Series and Om Raut made a grand announcement of reuniting one more time after the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Pinkvilla was the first to tel
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last month, T-Series and Om Raut made a grand announcement of reuniting one more time after the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Pinkvilla was the first to tell you EXCLUSIVELY that Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar are teaming up for a big period drama based on Indian mythology. They revealed that Om will be directing Prabhas in one of the biggest Indian films ever - Adipurush - which is modelled on the Ramayana. 

Right after Prabhas was locked to play the main lead, the makers revealed that Saif Ali Khan will be stepping in as Ravana for the big budgeted saga. But people were still wondering who would play Sita in Adipurush. Now, we can confirm that the makers have almost locked in on a name. A trade source tells us, "Anushka Sharma is the top contender for the role. Om met and narrated the whole idea to Anushka and she was blown away by his vision. In fact, their meeting had a very positive outcome and it will most likely be her playing Sita on screen." 

ALSO READ: Prabhas on his role in Adipurush: Playing a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride

Recently, Anushka announced that she's expecting her first baby with Virat Kohli. Her delivery date is scheduled around January 2021. Once the nod from Anushka comes, the team will then align the shoot in a way to adjust it accordingly for her. "Anushka will mostly be ready to start shoot within two months post her delivery. Om wants to begin shoot around January and since Adipurush is based on Ramayana, they will first film the portions which won't need Anushka in them. They will kickstart the schedule with the Prabhas-Saif conflict. But it's still not confirmed - Anushka is Om's first choice for the movie but she is yet to sign on the dotted line." But if Anushka joins the cast, it will be one of the most powerful ensembles to feature in an Indian film so far. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement