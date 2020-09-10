EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma the top contender to play Sita opposite Prabhas in Adipurush

After several top actress' names started doing the rounds to play Sita in Adipurush, we hear that the makers want Anushka Sharma in the film. The actress is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Last month, T-Series and Om Raut made a grand announcement of reuniting one more time after the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Pinkvilla was the first to tell you EXCLUSIVELY that Prabhas and Bhushan Kumar are teaming up for a big period drama based on Indian mythology. They revealed that Om will be directing Prabhas in one of the biggest Indian films ever - Adipurush - which is modelled on the Ramayana.

Right after Prabhas was locked to play the main lead, the makers revealed that will be stepping in as Ravana for the big budgeted saga. But people were still wondering who would play Sita in Adipurush. Now, we can confirm that the makers have almost locked in on a name. A trade source tells us, " is the top contender for the role. Om met and narrated the whole idea to Anushka and she was blown away by his vision. In fact, their meeting had a very positive outcome and it will most likely be her playing Sita on screen."

ALSO READ: Prabhas on his role in Adipurush: Playing a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride

Recently, Anushka announced that she's expecting her first baby with Virat Kohli. Her delivery date is scheduled around January 2021. Once the nod from Anushka comes, the team will then align the shoot in a way to adjust it accordingly for her. "Anushka will mostly be ready to start shoot within two months post her delivery. Om wants to begin shoot around January and since Adipurush is based on Ramayana, they will first film the portions which won't need Anushka in them. They will kickstart the schedule with the Prabhas-Saif conflict. But it's still not confirmed - Anushka is Om's first choice for the movie but she is yet to sign on the dotted line." But if Anushka joins the cast, it will be one of the most powerful ensembles to feature in an Indian film so far.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×