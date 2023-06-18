EXCLUSIVE: Aparshakti Khurana’s emotional letter to late father P Khurrana: Even though you had 2 actor sons…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana lost their father, P Khurrana, on May 19, 2023. After suffering from a prolonged incurable ailment, the astrologer breathed his last around 10.30 am in Mohali. His last rites were held at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh. Days after his demise, Ayushmann posted an emotional note on Instagram expressing his grief over losing his father and expressing his gratitude for the good memories. Aparshakti also shared a montage of precious memories with his father over the years, and wrote that he will cherish the memories spent with him each day of his life.

Now, Aparshakti has penned an emotional letter, in memory of his late father. June 19 marks one month since his father’s demise, and Aparshakti wrote that with each passing day, he realizes that no one loves and protects as a father does.

Aparshakti Khurana’s emotional letter to his late father P Khurrana

Aparshakti Khurana’s note reads, ““Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai." It's a phrase I never had to say because in Chandigarh, everyone knew Papa! His charisma and demeanor were the result of his hard work and dedication.

It's been almost a month since you left us, Papa, and as each day passes, I realize more and more that no one loves, protects, and guides you like a father does. I am truly grateful that God blessed me with you as my father.

I still remember the quirky ways you used to teach us life lessons, like that T-shirt you got for me with a quote that said, "Run, Run, Run... there is no finish line." That lesson, along with many others, has remained with me, and I strive to live by it every day.

Even though you had two actor sons, you were the true hero in our lives. And you always will be because I believe there is no “finish line” when it comes to parents as well. They stay with us forever!”, wrote Aparshakti, in his letter.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana return to Mumbai with their mother

On June 6, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana and their mother Poonam were spotted returning to Mumbai from Chandigarh. Both actors were seen holding their mother’s hands, and having a conversation with her, as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana pens an emotional note after his father’s death: Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai…