EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor opens up on his mom's death: I was about to stand on my two feet & my backbone snapped

An emotional Arjun Kapoor talks about the most difficult time of his life - losing his mother Mona Kapoor and never being able to completely get out of the pain and anguish. Here, he also discusses how his mom has left a beautiful legacy of sorts. Watch the full video inside.

Despite being a starkid, 's life hasn't been the conventionally privileged one. In fact, after his mom and dad's separation, Arjun has faced a lot of internal troubles while growing up. The actor shares how he suddenly had to grow up because of the situation back at home. From being an overweight child to becoming a national crush with his debut 8 years ago, he's seen both sides of the spectrum. But he rues that unfortunately, his mother, Mona Kapoor, who also was his strongest pillar of strength, didn't live to see his success.

An emotional Arjun tells us, "Of course it hurts and haunts me everyday. I miss my mom everyday. That's something that won't ever come back to me. Just when I was going to stand up on my own two feet, my backbone snapped. All the success and the failure, the love and hatred in these 8 years is all handle-able but what's not handle-able is the fact that I don't have her around me. Aap mujhe jitni nafraat doge chalega because I have seen the lowest lows in my life already. I lost my mother 45 days before I was about to embark on the toughest journey of my life where the world was going to see me. Everything else seems small in comparison."

He further adds, "Time doesn't heal, you just get to learn how to deal with it better. I am not going to be the first or last person who will have to go through such a personal crisis and I don't talk about it a negative way because I'm not looking for sympathy at all. So yeah, I go through my moments but that's not for everybody to see." Mona Kapoor has left behind a legacy that Arjun and Anshula carry forward in their genes. People who knew her always speak or remember her with fond memories. Arjun shares, "Even after 8 years, I come across people who tell me about how she was and their bond with her. She has left a pretty amazing legacy in Anshula and a decent enough one with me. Yes, there are genuine bits of anguish and pain but she has taught me to always put up a good fight. I've been doing that since I was very young."

Watch Arjun Kapoor's full interview here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

