EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Trailer out on December 5

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first collaboration on Dunki has been the talk of the town for years now and the countdown for the duo to present their story to the audience has now begun. After doing two high octane action films – Pathaan and Jawan – SRK is switching gear with Rajkumar Hirani on an heart-warming social comedy, and the same has also spiked excitement among the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Drop 4 out on December 5

The makers till date have put out three drops from the film namely – teaser, song and lyrical – and now are all set to unleash their most important asset, trailer. According to our sources close to the development, the Dunki Trailer, likely to be termed Dunki Drop 4 is all set to be out tomorrow – December 5, 2024. “With 16 days to go for release, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are ready to introduce the audience to the world of Dunki. They will open up the key plot points, and give the audience an indication about the heartwarming tale that has got them together,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Rajkumar Hirani films and JIO Studios. Post the trailer, the makers are also expected to open the advance bookings in the international markets. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan in lead with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani,Vikram Kocchar and Anil Grover in key roles. The film is set against the backdrop of illegal immigration that weaves together wildly disparate stories, providing both hilarious and heart-breaking answers to the challenges faced by its characters.

Dunki gears up for Christmas 2023 release

It’s among the most awaited films of the year and will be releasing with a promise of content that brings in a smile on the faces of audience during the Christmas 2023 weekend. Dunki marks the sixth film for Rajkumar Hirani after Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. Him and SRK have discussed several collaborations in the past and the union is finally happening on Dunki, which is set for a global release on December 21, 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

