EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on Climate Warrior: When I became an actor, realised could reach a larger audience

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhumi Pednekar opens up on World Environment Day, the need to protect Earth, importance of speaking up, One Wish For The Earth initiative and more.

Bhumi Pednekar has been stunning us with some great performance onscreen and off-screen, the actress is busy with her initiative to spread awareness regarding nature. A week before World Environment Day, Bhumi started an initiative #OneWishForTheEarth wherein she got her industry friends like , among others to participate. In an exclusive chat for World Environment Day, we asked Bhumi what drove her to take up this initiative, to this she said, "I think it is something I had always wanted to do."

She shared that she had always been involved with environment care initiative but when she became an actor, she realised she could reach a maximum audience. "I had been speaking about the global environmental crisis for many years but obviously, the reach was limited. But, once I became an actor I realised that I have the scope to reach out to a larger audience to influence them. It happened very organically. It is not like I woke up one night and decided to do it, this is something I had believed in since childhood. Even when I was a child, I have seen so many natural calamities that took place throughout the world so from then my interest in environment care begun and started asking questions, and thankfully, my parents supported me and always had the right answers."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar gets emotional about losing her dad to cancer: Those 2 years were messy; Watch

About her latest initiative, she explained, "Speaking specifically about One Wish To The Earth initiative, the idea was that the world singularly has gone through experience this time and we have all had the time to step and introspective that human beings are not invincible. We have really caused this imbalance and whatever is happening today is a result of that. We also saw how nature was healing itself in the past two months, I realised that people are today are more connected to mother nature and this is the right time to start this idea because everyone is thinking of living in a better world. It has been a wake-up call. I just reached out to my friends and everybody instantly agreed. I also feel as actors and as a community, we have always spoken about the right things and people really look up to us. I am thankful to everyone who has participated in the movement."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×