EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on Durgavati shoot: We were lucky to have finished 98% of the shoot before lockdown

In an exclusive chat, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that they have shot for almost 98% of the movie already and she is very excited about this movie.
Bhumi Pednekar will be seen doing some real action-packed sequences in Akshay Kumar production Durgavati. Given that Unlock phase 1 has already begun, we asked Bhumi if she will be resuming shoot for the movie and what is the status there. In an exclusive chat, Bhumi revealed that they have shot for almost 98% of the movie already and she is very excited for this movie.

She shared, "Durgavati, we got very lucky that we finished 98% of the film. Now that we have permission to start post-production, I am sure they will start work. But, I am sure there will like 4-5 days of the shoot that will pop up, which is very natural because some patchwork might come. So, I might have like a day or two of shoot left. When we were shooting for Durgavati, we had an inclination that this might turn up like a pandemic, we were working our a** off, we pulled like 20 hours a day, it is a large looking films, we could not recreate all of that again in Mumbai, it would be impossible and it would put a lot of burden on producers. It is high on emotions and a lot of action. I am pretty much driving the film, so I am really excited."

Durgavati is written and directed by G Ashok and a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty. 

