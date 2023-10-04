EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director Shimit Amin locks a period musical; Gets in talks with Kartik Aaryan

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of chatter and curiosity around Shimit Amin, known for films like Ab Tak Chappan, Chak De India, and Rocket Singh. The fans of his cinema have constantly prodded YRF as well as other producers on social media to check on what’s next for Shimit Amin. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that the ace filmmaker is planning a comeback and is in talks with varied producers to partner on his subject. And now, we have exclusively learnt that one of the subjects that Shimit has locked is a period musical.

Shimit Amin approaches Kartik Aaryan for a period musical

“Shimit has worked on several subjects through his sabbatical and is speaking to multiple stakeholders on all the projects. One of the multiple subjects that he is working on is a period musical,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the filmmaker has already started initiating conversations with actors for the film. According to the source, Shimit has approached Kartik Aaryan with this film.

“Kartik is among the actors who Shimit feels would fit the world of his period musical to the T. He had 3 to 4 meetings with Kartik to date and the actor has also shown interest in the script. More meetings are expected to take place in the weeks to follow,” the source informed, adding further that if things materialize, this would be Shimit’s return to mainstream filmmaking after 14 years. He last directed episode 4 for the Netlfix series, The Suitable Boy. Apart from the period musical, Shimit is silently also working on some other subjects, which he intends to take in the discussion stage with producers. "Shimit is kicked to make a return to direction with the best possible film," the source shared.

Kartik Aaryan to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 next

Talking of Kartik, the actor is currently shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Chandu Champion. In 2024, he is expected to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Aashiqui 3. The actor is in talks with several other filmmakers for a feature film that could kick off next year, one of whom is Shimit Amin. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

