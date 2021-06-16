Exclusive: Choreographer Rajit recalls how Ranveer Singh encouraged him to act during Band Baaja Baaraat days

As Raji Dev is grabbing a lot of attention for his recent acting debut in a music video, he recalled the time when Ranveer Singh had said that he will nail it in acting.

Choreographer Rajit Dev has all the reasons to be on cloud nine of late as his recent debut actor in a music video has been well received by the audience. Rajit was sharing the screen with Divya Agrawal and their chemistry did win hearts. Needless to say, Rajit is overwhelmed with the response and admitted that is open to explore acting if good roles are offered to him. Interestingly, the renowned choreographer also opened up on his new found love and recalled how had encouraged him to be an actor.

This happened during the shooting of Ranveer Singh’s debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat wherein Rajit was assisting Vaibhavi Merchant and used to do camera rehearsals for the song. Recalling the same, Rajit stated, “Ranveer Singh and Maneesh Sharma (director) always used to tell me that I should become a hero in the South and that I will kill it. But during those days my main thing was to learn choreography. Now I feel I can also try to learn acting. I would love to be a part of a web series. Language is not a problem. I can speak Hindi, English, Marathi, Malayalam and a little bit of Tamil.”

Meanwhile, Rajit also emphasised that his inclination towards dance had helped him become a better person. “Being a dancer has made me look at the world differently. It made me see and feel things differently. Dance has actually made me understand the meaning of passion. It’s my hard work, dedication and love towards Dance that I think made me a better person. Since being a dancer I interact with new people almost on a daily basis so that I have developed a better understanding of human psychology. I think with dance I also acquired the skills of being a good leader and teacher,” he added.

