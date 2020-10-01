EXCLUSIVE: Cinemas reopen from October 15: Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani to be the first film to hit screens

After the Government allowed theatres to resume work with 50% capacity from 15th of this month, an exhibitor tells us that Kiara's film might be the first Hindi film, led by an A-list actor, to hit the marquee. Read details inside.

It's been the longest six months in Bollywood. With shoots getting stalled, theatres remaining shut and no releases at the plexes, the general public was robbed of any entertainment they could have, in the form of cinema. While many movies did take a digital route and announced a release date online, there were a few who waited it out. Now, the good news has finally come!

The Government, in its Unlock Phase 5 mandate, has mentioned that cinema halls can reopen from the 15th of this month, but only at 50% capacity. Ever since the announcement, there has been huge discussion about which film will take up which date at the box office again. From what we hear, while Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be the first Hollywood film and Vijay starrer Master will be the first South film to hit the screens, it's Kiara Advani's next that will will start the ball rolling for Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Indoo Ki Jawani song Hasina Pagal Deewani: Netizens are in awe of Kiara Advani’s sizzling moves and energy

An exhibitor tells us, "Tenet has been ready, and the team of Master was also prepared to release as soon as the news came. So they are locked. Among the Bollywood films, Nikkhil Advani did a smart thing by not selling his next production venture Indoo Ki Jawaani, to any of the online giants. They aren't bound by contract. They just released a song and a few promos but none of it had a mention of the release. Now, with Unloke 5, the Kiara Advani starrer will be the first major film starring an A-list actor that will release in theatres for sure." He further adds, "It will also help the other producers test the water in a way. Indoo Ki Jawaani is a small budgeted film that has already recovered its costs. Plus, the 50% occupancy won't make much of a difference to it, since a film in this space would have found it difficult to have a higher occupancy, even with full 100% capacity. So, Indoo Ki Jawaani has got the best bet for sure. Apart from that, even Jayantilal Gada plans to release their next film titled Flight, which stars newcomers in the cinemas."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×