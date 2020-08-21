EXCLUSIVE: Corona Warrior Dr Ashish Gokhale will skip Ganpati celebrations to attend patients

Dr Ashish Gokhale, who has been spending time taking care of COVID 19 patients, spoke about his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year amid the pandemic exclusively to Pinkvilla.

Doctor-actor Ashish Gokhale, who has been serving the COVID 19 patients during the pandemic is determined about being a dedicated Corona Warrior even during the Ganpati festival. He usually celebrates the festival with his family. This year, he will be attending patients in the hospital and believes that’s ultimately serving god. Ashish has been part of movies like Gabbar Is Back, Love U Family, TV shows - like KumKum Bhagya, Pyar Ko Ho Jane Do, and Marathi films Conditions Apply, Baalaa, Mogra Phulaalaa. He was last seen in Sony TV’s show Tara From Satara and is winning hearts with his noble gesture.

The actor in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla expressed, “For the last 4 years, I have been going to my hometown for the Ganpati festival for max 1 or 2 days. Actually, we have a Ganpati festival for 5 days but I can go only for 1 to 2 days because I am mostly shooting during this time. Last year as well, I was shooting. After pack up I drove to my hometown, attended the festival and after Visarjan, I was back to the pavilion, my shooting floor. This year due to Corona, the situation is so tight right now, I told my parents that I won't come this year. I will rather stay back. Even my shoot has resumed now. I have been shooting thrice a week and doing night duties during that time. And when I don't have to shoot, I am in hospital constantly 14-18 hours, sometimes even more. This is the first year that I won't be attending the festival for even 1 day.”

“Even whenever I was shooting during this time of the year before as well, I made sure I am at Velneshwar for the Ganpati festival for at least 12 hours. My sister is also in Pune treating patients, even she is not going for the festival. My parents are treating COVID as well, so even they agreed with me and told don't come this year, do your duties. They are very proud of me,” continued Ashish.

“Also, as the number of patients are increasing here, I am not feeling like going there and being a part of the festival now. Though the mortality rate is too low, it's very important to help people who are panicked, get mentally stable. So, I have come to a decision, that I will stay in Mumbai and work for the corona patients right now, I have to. And this itself is my service to God. Service to patients is my Service to God, this is what we have been taught. So yeah right now I am serving for God,” emphasized the actor.

Dr Ashish has acted in Marathi and Hindi TV shows and films revealed that he is going to miss the interesting dishes that are made during this festival. “What I am going to miss the most is Ukdiche Modak made by my mother and all the pompous celebration, all the Ganpati festival dhamaal. We go to everyone's house for signing Bhajans, Aartis. I am going to miss all the fun, masti, music, and playfulness. More than 120 family members gather together for this festival in my hometown, so I will miss everyone this time, my brothers, cousins, all the relatives,” said Ashish.

This year the actor plans to attend the pooja in his hospital. “Since I am in the hospital, I will be celebrating this festival in the hospital itself. We have a Ganpati Idol here in the hospital, so we will do it's Pooja and sing Aartis. So there's some excitement here as well,” concluded the actor.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Ashish Gokhale on resuming shoot during COVID 19: I will act and serve my patients simultaneously

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×