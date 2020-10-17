EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt to join Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has possibly pulled off the biggest casting coup in Bollywood, in recent times. He's getting Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to romance Ranbir Kapoor in his version of Baiju Bawra.

Last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made double announcements. While he signed for Gangubai Kathiawadi, he also revealed that he's making Baiju Bawra. Ever since he made it official, there have been several speculations about the same. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed to you that has been locked to play one of the primary leads in Baiju Bawra.



While the film will mark a reunion for the Sawaariya actor-director duo, we hear that there will be two leading ladies and another A-list actor in Baiju Bawra, too. Our informer reveals, "It's a story of four characters - two heroes and two heroines. For both the heroines, SLB has decided to go with his current favourites and Alia Bhatt. He has narrated the script to both of them and they have both loved their parts. In all probabilities, Alia will be paired opposite Ranbir's Baiju in the film, stepping into Meena Kumari's shoes from the original. Deepika will play the other female lead, that of dacoit Roopmati essayed by Kuldip Kaur in the 1952 drama. Both the actors will be Ranbir's romantic interests in the period saga and have shown a keen interest in the project. If this materialises, this will be a big casting coup for sure." This will also be Deepika and Alia's first film together. We reached out to the filmmaker's spokesperson but they didn't respond to our texts.

The source further adds, "The movie revolves around the characters of Baiju and Tansen and the conflict between the two. For Baiju's character, Ranbir has almost been finalised. The paperwork is yet to be done but SLB has already discussed the film with the actor and he's liked the script. For Tansen's role, they need a much older actor and they are already in talks with two big superstars to come on board."

