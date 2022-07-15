Ranbir Kapoor on working with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra: To work with the best, it only betters you

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. They fell in love, on the sets of their yet-to-release, Brahmastra and married each other in an intimate ceremony held in April this year, after dating for close to 5 years.

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his next film Shamshera and in an interview with ETimes, the Wake Up Sid actor was asked about the toughest and easiest thing of having his ‘lady love’ Alia Bhatt as a co-actor on a film. Ranbir said, “Alia is a fantastic actor and she is right up there and among the best. She is a team player also. It’s all about the movie. It’s all about doing your best to make the movie better. And I think a lot of actors believe that you will be successful because you are not selfish and are not thinking about yourself. To work with the best, it just betters you, betters your craft and makes you more alert. It was just amazing to work with her”. Ranbir’s answer shows his sheer admiration for Alia Bhatt and it shows how privileged and fortunate he feels to be working with her. He modestly even admits that there is a lot that he can learn from the Highway actress.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which premieres on 5th August and co-stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma after which she moves to her magnum opus Dharma film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineki. Apart from the projects mentioned, she will be seen in the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, along with Brahmastra, will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera which releases on 22nd July, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

