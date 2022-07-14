EXCLUSIVE: Devi Sri Prasad spills the beans on his 'amazing number' for Salman Khan's Bhaijaan: 'I'm grateful'

Amidst the reports that DSP aka Devi Sri Prasad and Salman Khan have parted ways on Bhaijaan, the Pushpa music composer spills the beans on his 'only' song for the upcoming mega project. "From the beginning, I was never the full music director for the film because when they had approached me, a couple of songs were already done," reveals DSP in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

Speculations have been doing rounds that Salman and his team were not happy with the tracks composed by DSP for Bhaijaan ( earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali). However, the ace musician has things to say that are otherwise.

"Salman sir and I share a great rapport...he would call me asking to give an existing song like the one we did Seeti Maar and I respect him a lot. Our journey started with Dhinka Chinka and as a person also he is very lovable so I never say him no. I'm always thankful and grateful for the trust he has," said Devi Sri Prasad who had earlier composed the Hindi version of his popular song Seeti Maar, picturised on Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe.

Rockstar DSP, who earlier also collaborated with Salman Khan on the Dhinka Chika song in the film Ready, further cleared the air that he was always going to compose one song in the film.

"From the beginning, I was never the full music director for the film because when they had approached me, a couple of songs were already done. While working on Bawaal, Sajid sir requested if I can sit with this director and Salman bhai was also fine. He narrated the entire script and I asked about the parts I want for the song. This is one important song, an amazing number and it is for the first time Yo Yo Honey Singh and I have collaborated for it, a collab I was waiting for a very long time," the musician added.

With Yo Yo Honey Singh being a part of the upcoming track, one would expect something Hip Hop and peppy. However, DSP promises to expect the unexpected.

"No, this will surprise you. I always do things that people don't expect. We have experimented with it and there are other singers also in it. It is going to be a family singers' song," DSP spills the beans on the much-awaited track in Salman Khan's film helmed by Farhad Samji.

