EXCLUSIVE: Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan hospitalised after testing positive for COVID 19

Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan have been hospitalised after they were tested positive for COVID 19.

Another heartbreaking news comes our way. Pinkvilla has learned Dilip Kumar's younger brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan have been hospitalised. The siblings were tested positive for COVID-19. The actor's brothers have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, situated in Bandra, where they are receiving treatment. Ehsaan is reportedly 90 years old whereas Aslam is a few years younger than him. Doctor Jalil Parkar confirmed the news, adding that veteran actress Saira Banu got both of them admitted to the hospital.

It is said that both brothers have comorbidity issues like blood pressure and one of them is suffering from Parkinson's syndrome. Both are on a non-invasive ventilator. Dr. Jalil Parkar the same doctor under whom Sanjay Dutt was admitted last weekend. The news about their COVID-19 diagnosis comes after Mughal-E-Azam's actor urged fans to practice social distancing and stay at home. Back in April, the legendary actor tweeted, "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic." He went on to pen a poem. "Dawa bhi, dua bhi/Auron se faslaa bhi/Ghareeb ki khidmat/Kamzor ki seva bhi," it read.

The actor's recent tweet dates back to May, when Saira Banu paid a tribute to . "Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently. He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan" the tweet read.

The news of Dilip's brothers admitted to the hospital comes days after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were discharged after their fight with Coronavirus. Read about it here: PHOTOS: Abhishek Bachchan gets discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID 19

