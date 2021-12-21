EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani reveals her first reaction to Yodha's script, all set to perform her own stunts

Actress Disha Patani is all set to end the year 2021 on a high note as she was recently announced to be the female lead with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. Karan Johar had made the announcement on social media and informed fans that Disha along with Raashii Khanna will be a part of Dharma's first-ever action franchise film with Sidharth. Disha already is known to be fond of martial arts and action and in Yodha, she will be performing her own stunts. Talking about it exclusively to Pinkvilla, Disha revealed her reaction to joining the actioner.

Talking about the new development Disha Patani exclusively shares, "When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team. As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note."

While details remain unknown at this junction, audiences can expect much from the actress in the film with the backdrop of an air hijack situation. In fact producer, Karan Johar even went on to warmly welcome Disha on the team as he posted, “The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of Yodha are here. Welcoming the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family."

With all the action in store, Disha has already started prepping for Yodha produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films. The action franchise is scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

