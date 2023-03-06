EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Singh on being skinny-shamed while shooting in a restaurant: You have to call people out…

The latest episode of Pinkvilla’s annual segment Woman Up season 4 is here, and we have actor-social media star Dolly Singh as our guest on episode 5. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Dolly Singh opened up about facing misogyny at home, her struggle with mental health, and more. She also talked about body shaming, and shared an incident that happened to her just one week ago. Dolly Singh said that people usually think commenting on another person’s body will make for a great conversation, or will seem funny, and that such people need to be called out.

Dolly Singh on body shaming

Dolly Singh shared with Pinkvilla that it’s really sad that people are still body-shaming in 2023. “I mean all sorts of shaming. I feel like nobody in this room right now, has not been through something like that. Kuchh na kuchh, something people will say. I don't know why, but humko lagta hai ‘oh let's comment on each other's bodies for some reason this will make for a great conversation’. I don't get it,” she said. She further added that she is trying to work on her comebacks, and on replying and stopping people right when they make such remarks.

Dolly Singh on being skinny-shamed while shooting in a restaurant

She said that a week ago, she was shooting in a restaurant in Jaipur, and that the owner of the restaurant was a man. She was supposed to eat a large paratha on camera, and the owner passed a remark on her appearance. “They have this large paratha that I was supposed to eat on camera. And he goes ‘Arey haa, inko khilao. Dekho inki haalat dekho. Inko khilao yaar, achha hai inke liye.’ And I didn't know what to really say. I couldn't think of a funny comeback but I said, "Uncle, aise nahi bolte." And he shut up,” said Dolly.

She further added, “You have to also call people out on these things, you have to take those chances. Of course, now I'm a grown-up and can see these things but this is not cool. I feel like the way conversations happen about not just skinny people, but everybody - body, weight, face, your hair, everything. I don't understand. I go by the thing that if this person cannot fix that thing in the next 5-10 seconds, don't talk about it. Why are you saying it?”

“If I'm asking you 'am I looking good? Do you think I have lost weight?' then maybe you can talk about it. Also when you're close to that person. You can't say 'Oh Dolly aur weight kam ho gaya hai kya tera? or badh gaya hai' You can't say these things. It really hurts people sometimes. I think it’s definitely not cool,” said Dolly Singh. However, she is hopeful, and feels that the current generation is doing so much better. “We really think of these things. When I and my friends meet, we shower each other with compliments, and hype each other up. I love it and I have so much hope for the future,” she concluded.

