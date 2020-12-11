EXCLUSIVE: Durgamati star Mahie Gill REVEALS how her quarantine experience as a mother was like

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Durgamati star Mahie Gill shares candidly about her positive quarantine experience as a mother to her four-year-old daughter, Veronica.

For Mahie Gill, the quarantine period wasn't an all-bad experience as she got to spend quality time with her four-year-old daughter Veronica, which she couldn't earlier because of her busy work schedule. It was only last year when the 44-year-old actress revealed that she gave birth back in August 2016 and since then, it's been all about some mommy-daughter time for the talented actress.

During an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Gill spoke candidly about her positive quarantine experience as a mother, sharing, "That was the only saving thing for me because I got to spend time with her. Last year was really busy so I just wasn't getting time to spend with her. This period with her, sitting and making her eat food, I got to experience it all as a mom. I was doing all that and it was good. It was sad that the pandemic and lockdown happened and how everyone was sitting at home. There was no work and people were suffering. That was sad but the only saving thing is that I was spending time at home with my family."

On the work front, Mahie's latest outing is Durgamati, G. Ashok's Hindi remake of his hit film Bhaagamatie. In the film, which released today, i.e. December 11, 2020, Gill plays the role of CBI officer Satakshi Ganguly. We also asked Mahie about her working experience with Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the titular role.

"Amazing. I play this tough CBI officer in the film and there are a lot of interrogation scenes between us so they were amazing. Aisa hai ki, woh aise maarti toh main aise maarti hoon. It's like that. It's a give and take type of a sequence and we have lots of them. It was great fun. She's a good actor. When the person in front of you is a good actor, it really helps a lot. It was great fun working with her. Even with the other cast, it was amazing." the Dev D star admitted.

"It's a very tough role for her [Pednekar]. I could understand. She worked really hard for this role. If it was another actor, they too would work hard but I saw Bhumi. She's very good. While she's a good actor, it is a difficult film," Gill praised her co-star.

