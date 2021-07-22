EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi's entry scene in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3: Makers to spend Rs 10 cr plus

On May 24, we revealed that Emraan Hashmi plays the character of an ISI Agent in the and fronted Tiger 3, who is addressed as Pakistan’s Tiger. And now, we have learnt that Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra and co. are leaving no stone unturned to make his antagonist as larger than life as possible as they have devised a special introductory scene costing over Rs 10 crore.

“Salman Khan films often have some of the most heroic introductory sequences for the actor, and his entry scene of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai is among the most iconic in the recent few years. The makers have carefully curated another heroic entry scene for Salman in Tiger 3. Same is the case with Katrina's Zoya, who got an independent introductory scene in Tiger Zinda Hai. That’s not all, as this time around, even the antagonist will get a larger-than-life introduction. Maneesh, Adi and the stunt team have designed an action sequence costing over Rs 10 crore for Emraan Hashmi’s introduction in Tiger 3,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the same will be shot in the months to follow.

Salman Khan films often have some of the most heroic introductory sequences for the actor, and his entry scene of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai is among the most iconic in the recent few years. The makers have carefully curated another heroic entry scene for Salman in Tiger 3 Source

According to the source, the idea behind the grand entry of Emraan has got to do with the fact that he is Pakistan’s answer to Tiger aka Salman Khan. “Tiger is an already established character, and hence, they are introducing Emraan as the larger-than-life baddie from the word go. The idea is to introduce him as a guy who is as powerful as Tiger and the introductory scene will set base for the battle royale between the two Tiger’s through the narrative,” the source explained.

Emraan is reportedly beefing up for his antagonist turn, much like the lead actor, Salman Khan, who recently shared a gym workout video. Talking of the film, Salman and Katrina are resuming shooting for Tiger 3 today at Yash Raj Studio, whereas Emraan is expected to join them soon. “Both Salman and Katrina have been working out for the Mumbai and overseas leg of the film as the schedules require them to do some of the most intense scenes of the film. In-fact, starting today, Salman and Kat will be shooting for what is touted to be the most intense schedule of T3.”

Both Salman and Katrina have been working out for the Mumbai and overseas leg of the film as the schedules require them to do some of the most intense scenes of the film Source

The Mumbai will be followed by the overseas leg of Tiger 3, for which the cast and crew will fly from August 12. A major chunk of the action abroad unfolds in Turkey. , who joins the spy universe with Pathan, also has a cameo in Tiger 3. It’s reported that SRK will shoot for his part next month. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives on Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Tiger 3.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Tiger vs Indian Tiger as ISI Agent Emraan Hashmi locks horn with Salman Khan in Tiger 3