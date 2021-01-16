EXCLUSIVE: First ritual of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding will take place in Mumbai

As per reports, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to get married this month. Pinkvilla has got some exclusive details of the first wedding rituals for all the fans.

In a week from today, & Natasha Dalal will be officially hitched. Childhood sweethearts are all set to tie the knot on 24th January 2021 at Alibaug. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

But a day before leaving for Alibaug here's a ritual that the groom's family has planned to do. As per reliable sources, Varun Dhawan's family will visit bride-to-be Natasha Dalal at her Juhu residence a day before they head to Alibaug. A source close to Dhawan's told us, 'The members of the groom’s family will visit the bride’s household with jewellery, gifts, sweets and a red-coloured outfit like a saree or lehenga-choli, along with a red chunri. The red chunri is placed over the head of the bride by her to-be mother-in-law. This ceremony is called chunni chadana which will happen in Mumbai within the families.

The bride and groom along with their respective families will leave for Alibaug on 22nd January. The coastal town of Maharashtra is set to make Varun and Natasha's wedding a memorable affair.

It was during the promotions of YRF film Sui Dhaaga when Varun Dhawan made a BIG revelation about his relationship status with Natasha Dalal in Koffee with Karan season 6. He confirmed saying that, "I am dating her and we are a couple. I plan to marry her."

