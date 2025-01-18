EXCLUSIVE: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar opens up about work-life balance after Deepika Padukone’s response to L&T chairman

A lot of conversations have happened around the topic of work-life balance. Recently, L&T Chairman S. N. Subrahmanyan expressed his regret at not being able to make employees work on Sundays. Deepika Padukone, a strong advocate of mental health, responded to this by saying, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements.” Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has shared his thoughts on work-life balance.

In the context of Deepika Padukone’s response to the L&T Chairman, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was asked about his opinion on work-life balance in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

In response, he shared, “Nobody wants to be just an object of use and throw, whether it's in a relationship or in a job or in a profession. In Gen Z, you don't want yourself to be treated like an object of pleasure or an object of work. You want the human connection.”

The spiritual leader continued, “So, the same thing you should also see. Don't get into a short time of temptation or be a rolling stone in your work. Make sure you are full of energy, full of enthusiasm, and you keep a goal to your life.”

Emphasizing the importance of a goal in life, he stated, “If you don't have a goal, then you are wasting your time and your energy. You should have one goal for yourself and one goal that you want the society or the nation to go forward.”

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar concluded, “Toh ek laksh k aadharit par laksh ko samne rakhte hue jab hum kisi kaam mein utarte hain toh woh bada satisfaction hota hai usse (So, when we carry out any work based on a goal and keep the goal in mind, it gives great satisfaction). So these goals you decide. And dream big. When you have that, then you need more power to go through it. For it, proper food, meditation, yoga, lifestyle changes, all this will help you.”

